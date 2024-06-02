Qatar Central Bank declares completion of CBDC project

(MENAFN) In a significant development aimed at keeping pace with the rapid advancements in the global landscape, the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has announced the successful completion of the infrastructure development phase for its Central Bank Digital Currency Project (CBDC). This proactive initiative underscores Qatar's commitment to embracing emerging technologies and ensuring its financial sector remains at the forefront of innovation.



Following a comprehensive study in the field, QCB has confirmed its intention to move forward with testing and developing selected applications for the CBDC. These applications will facilitate the settlement of large payments with a consortium of local and international banks within a controlled trial environment, leveraging the latest advancements in technology to ensure efficacy and reliability.



The CBDC project is poised to revolutionize various aspects of Qatar's financial ecosystem, with a particular focus on enhancing access to capital markets for domestic banks, streamlining domestic settlement processes, and optimizing efficiency in securities transactions. By harnessing artificial intelligence technologies, distributed ledger technology (DLT), and other emerging innovations, the project aims to establish a robust foundation for future financial operations while adhering to stringent standards of information security.



Entering its inaugural experimental phase, scheduled to extend until October 2024, the CBDC project sets out to achieve a range of primary objectives. These include expanding liquidity in financial markets through increased participation, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to enhance operational efficiency, and ensuring the highest standards of cybersecurity throughout project implementation. As Qatar positions itself as a leader in the digital transformation of its financial sector, the CBDC project represents a pivotal step towards realizing a more dynamic, resilient, and inclusive financial ecosystem for the nation and its stakeholders.

