Google News service witnesses turmoil, users cannot access updates

(MENAFN) On Friday evening, News encountered a malfunction, leaving users unable to access news updates through the platform. While the largest search engine in the world continued to function normally in its public search services, reports emerged of users experiencing difficulties accessing news content via the Google News tab. According to a report by "The Independent," users attempting to access news updates via the "News" tab on Google's website were met with empty search results, and the dedicated news page failed to display any updates.



The disruption appears to have affected users worldwide, with reports of the issue surfacing on the popular tracking site "Down Detector." Despite other services available on Google's website remaining unaffected, users encountered error messages when attempting to access news-related content. The sudden disruption raised concerns among internet users who heavily rely on Google's search services for accessing news updates and staying informed about current events.



The outage underscores the widespread reliance on digital platforms for accessing news and highlights the significant impact that disruptions to such services can have on users' ability to access timely and reliable information. As efforts to resolve the issue continue, users await the restoration of normal functionality to Google News to resume accessing news updates and staying informed about global events.

