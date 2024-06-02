Qatari, Brazilian officials discuss bilateral cooperation in commerce, investment

(MENAFN) Saleh bin Majid Al Khulaifi, the Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Affairs and Business Development at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) of Qatar, convened a meeting yesterday with a high-level delegation from Brazil. Led by Dr. Nelson Barbosa, Director of Planning and Structuring of Projects at the Brazilian Development and former Minister of Finance, the Brazilian delegation also included H E Marcello Dantas, the Federative Republic of Brazil’s Ambassador to Qatar. The meeting served as a platform for fruitful discussions on matters of mutual interest aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two nations in commerce, investment, and industry.



During the meeting, both parties exchanged insights and perspectives on various aspects of economic development, with a particular focus on Qatar’s successful economic policies that have bolstered support for the private sector. The discussions also delved into the incentives, legislative frameworks, and investment opportunities available in Qatar, with the aim of fostering a conducive environment to attract investors and entrepreneurs from Brazil.



Qatar's commitment to promoting private sector growth and facilitating investment was underscored, with emphasis placed on the country's efforts to create an enabling business environment. The meeting provided an opportunity to highlight Qatar's achievements in economic diversification and its strategic initiatives aimed at driving sustainable development.



The Brazilian delegation expressed keen interest in exploring potential avenues for collaboration with Qatar across various sectors. The discussions centered on identifying areas of synergy and exploring opportunities for joint ventures and partnerships that could mutually benefit both countries.



The meeting served as a platform for constructive dialogue and collaboration between Qatar and Brazil, reaffirming their commitment to deepening bilateral ties and exploring new avenues for cooperation in commerce, investment, and industry. Through such engagements, both nations aim to capitalize on their respective strengths and leverage opportunities for mutual growth and prosperity.

