President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President Of Italy Sergio Mattarella

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sendletter to President of Italy Sergio Mattarella on the occasion ofthe country's Republic Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of your country's national holiday – RepublicDay, I am pleased to convey my sincerest congratulations and bestwishes to you, and through you, to your friendly people, on behalfof myself and the people of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijan-Italy strategic partnership is gratifying. Ourrelations in political, trade-economic, energy, defense,humanitarian, and other areas are accompanied by multifacetedcooperation. Our successful cooperation in the energy sector, whichis one of the priority directions of our cooperation, plays asignificant role in ensuring Europe's energy security.

I wish to underscore the high level of mutually beneficialcooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy, encompassing diversefields and steadily enriched with new content. Italian companies,as vital economic partners, actively contribute to Azerbaijan'seconomic landscape. The effective operations of Italian firms inthe restoration and reconstruction of liberated territories arecommendable. All these indicate the high level of our cooperationand our determination to further diversify our existingcooperation. We always support and keep this cooperation in thecenter of our attention.

I also want to highlight the close humanitarian ties that bindour nations, particularly our fruitful collaboration in the fieldsof science and education. The successful collaboration between ADAUniversity, one of the leading Azerbaijani higher educationinstitutions, and Italy's leading universities serves as a cleartestament to this.

Undoubtedly, by leveraging existing potential and newopportunities, we can broaden our multifaceted relations andsignificantly enhance our cooperation in the non-oil sector's presidency of COP29 this year and Italy's presidencyof the G7 create new avenues for our cooperation.

I am confident that by further fortifying Azerbaijan-Italyfriendship in line with the interests of our peoples, we willcontinue our joint efforts to deepen cooperation both bilaterallyand within the framework of the European Union.

On this momentous occasion, I extend to you my wishes for goodhealth, success in your endeavors, and enduring prosperity andpeace for the friendly people of Italy.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 30 May 2024"