RJ Malishka Hits Airwaves With Satirical Rap Track On Pune's Infamous Porsche Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) In response to the nationwide uproar over the Pune Porsche hit-and-run case, RJ and Malishka Mendonsa has released a new satirical song condemning the system.

The features Malishka in the studio, delivering fiery verses in a mix of Marathi and Hindi rap. She details the case, explaining how the 17-year-old minor, under the influence of alcohol, killed two people while driving at over 200 km/h in Pune.

Malishka criticises the entire system, including doctors, hotel and bar owners, cops, and even the judiciary, for being compromised to protect the accused by ultimately blaming a driver.

In the video, Malishka, from 93.5 Red FM, highlights the disparity in justice: while the culprit received a minimal punishment of writing an essay for killing two people, the maker of a satirical video was slapped with an FIR.

She emphasises her responsibility as a radio personality to ensure the public doesn't forget the incident and that justice is served.

Malishka has a long association with Hindi cinema. She trained actress Vidya Balan for her role as an RJ in 'Lage Raho Munnabhai' and appeared as a wild card contestant in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7'.

She worked with Vidya again in 'Tumhari Sulu', playing the role of RJ Albeli Anjali.

Malishka will next be seen portraying Sarojini Naidu in the upcoming streaming series 'Freedom at Midnight'. The show, based on the eponymous book, explores India's fight for independence and the critical moments of the partition era.

It details the events behind the last year of the British Raj from 1947 to 1948 and how it gave away India, which was a part of its empire.