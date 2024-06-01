EU Explores EBRD-Led Energy Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews) EU Ambassador to Tajikistan Raimundas Karoblis visited theEU-funded Khatlon Loss Reduction project in the country,implemented by the European for Reconstruction and Development(EBRD), Azernews reports.

According to the EU delegation in Tajikistan, the project aimsto improve the reliability, energy efficiency, and financialsustainability of the electricity networks in Bokhtar and Kulobcities.

“The EU wishes for this project to achieve success similar tothat in Sughd, where grid losses were reduced from 15 percent to 6percent. As a result, a more efficient billing and metering systembenefits the people of Tajikistan,” the delegation posted on itspage on X.

To note, the EU delegation in Tajikistan organized the secondEuropean Union-Tajikistan Sustainable Energy Days in the Khatlonregion on May 28–29, 2024. This year's event focused on promotingawareness of sustainable energy and mobility while engaging localcommunities, with a particular emphasis on the youth in theregion.

Under the Khatlon Energy Loss Reduction Project, the EBRDprovided a 20 million euro long-term sovereign-guaranteed loan toTajikistan's Shabakahoi Taksimoti Bark OJSC. The project isco-financed with a 15 million euro grant from the European Union'sInvestment Fund for Central Asia (IFCA).