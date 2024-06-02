Iran's NPC nears completion of catalyst localization efforts

(MENAFN) Morteza Shahmirzaie, the Head of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), has highlighted significant strides in the domestic production of petrochemical catalysts, emphasizing the company's commitment to achieving full indigenization in this critical sector. Speaking to NPC's general assembly representatives during their tour of various petrochemical complexes in Assaluyeh, Shahmirzaie underscored the NPC's dedicated efforts in localizing catalyst production, a crucial component for the nation's petrochemical industry.



Shahmirzaie outlined Iran's progress and growth trajectory in the petrochemical sector, citing the country's robust infrastructure as a cornerstone for advancement. He pointed to the government's maritime-focused development strategy, noting the expansion of petrochemical activities along the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman coasts. This strategic expansion is expected to diversify Iran's petrochemical product portfolio, driving economic growth and generating employment opportunities in the region.



Emphasizing the importance of self-reliance and reducing dependency on foreign products, Shahmirzaie urged a concerted effort to meet domestic needs through leveraging indigenous capabilities. He highlighted the current production of approximately 550 grades of petrochemical products domestically and emphasized the potential for further expansion through new investments. This expansion not only caters to domestic demand but also enhances Iran's capacity for petrochemical exports.



Shahmirzaie provided insights into Iran's petrochemical industry's growth, noting a significant increase from just six complexes at the time of the 1979 Islamic Revolution to over 97 operational facilities today. He underscored the role of each petrochemical product in supporting various sectors of the Iranian economy.



Looking ahead, Shahmirzaie expressed optimism regarding Iran's petrochemical output, projecting it to reach 100 million metric tons by the end of the current calendar year. This ambitious target reflects Iran's continued focus on expanding its petrochemical industry and enhancing its contribution to the national economy.

