               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ADX General Index Sees Largest Daily Rise In 5 Months, Local Stocks Gain Over Dh24 Billion


5/31/2024 3:14:32 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) UAE financial markets maintained their positive momentum on Friday for the second straight session, as Abu Dhabi's general index added 1.26 per cent and Dubai's main share index gained 0.17 per cent.

Local Stocks gained more than Dh24 billion in market cap, with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) seeing its largest daily rise in five months, closing at 8,862.580 pts.


The telecommunication Index continued to lead the gains at ADX, rising 3.727 per cent, followed by the Healthcare Index which ended the session 1.424 per cent up. The Banks and Financial Services Index closed 1.2 per cent higher though FAB, the country's top lender, lost 1.530 per cent, closing at Dh11.6.

At DFM, the Financial Index lost 0.454 per cent while the Utilities Index was the best performer, closing 1.212 per cent up.


ALSO READ:

  • Dubai Stockbrokers and Investment Services Group emerges under Dubai Chamber of Commerce's' Business Groups
  • Alef Education IPO price range values edtech firm between Dh9.1 billion to Dh9.45 billion

MENAFN31052024000049011007ID1108282395


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search