ADX General Index Sees Largest Daily Rise In 5 Months, Local Stocks Gain Over Dh24 Billion

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) UAE markets maintained their positive momentum on Friday for the second straight session, as Abu Dhabi's general added 1.26 per cent and Dubai's main share index gained 0.17 per cent.

Local gained more than Dh24 billion in cap, with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) seeing its largest daily rise in five months, closing at 8,862.580 pts.

The Index continued to lead the gains at ADX, rising 3.727 per cent, followed by the Healthcare Index which ended the session 1.424 per cent up. The Banks and Financial Services Index closed 1.2 per cent higher though FAB, the country's top lender, lost 1.530 per cent, closing at Dh11.6.

At DFM, the Financial Index lost 0.454 per cent while the Utilities Index was the best performer, closing 1.212 per cent up.

