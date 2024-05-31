Majority Of Women Care More About Being Healthy Than Beautiful

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Laurain Aydinian // SWNS

NEWS COPY W/ + INFOGRAPHIC

Eight in 10 women prioritize feeling healthy over looking beautiful, according to new research

A poll of 2,000 American women revealed that improving both their mental/emotional (33%) and physical health (33%) makes them feel more beautiful than improving their physical appearance (22%).

Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Doctor's Best , the survey revealed that eight in 10 (79%) agree that if they feel healthy on the inside they will feel more beautiful on the outside.





Women are also feeling an average of eight years younger than their actual age, according to the survey.

While the data showed that pressure to look younger is felt by women across the board - the average age they began to feel this pressure is 39 years old - four in 10 (40%) don't currently feel pressure to look younger now than they did previously.

The survey shone a light on the confidence women are feeling about their natural beauty and current age with eight in 10 (78%) sharing they have never considered getting botox or fillers.

In fact, 28% of women surveyed do not even have a daily beauty care routine.

For those that do (72%), these routines are not taking up much time at all, with an average of just over 11 minutes per day, a further indicator of the amount of attention women are giving to their physical beauty.

Messages that promote physical beauty are being delivered through social media (59%), TV advertisements (55%) and their friend groups (33%).

American women are seeing these kinds of messages an average of four times per day, according to the research.

Advertisements for beauty products that promote a more youthful look are having a negative impact on the way women view their physical appearance.

Nearly a quarter (24%) said seeing these ads make them wish they were younger, 23% said they feel less confident about their appearance.

In fact, more than one in three of Gen Z women surveyed said they questioned their own beauty after seeing ads for youth-promoting products.

“The survey results indicate that the beauty and youth ideals promoted on social and traditional media do not align with how women really feel about themselves,” said Katie Lucas, vice president of marketing for Doctor's Best.“They feel younger and are optimistic about strengthening themselves and their health from within.”

Thirty-eight percent of women surveyed are taking supplements tailored to women's health and beauty and 73% of this group said they believe these supplements support them in aging well.

Furthermore, more than half (53%) of respondents over the age of 60 expressed feeling more confident as they age.

While some women say that getting older has changed them in the sense that they are struggling with pains and their health (23%), there are more who say they are not afraid of getting older (16%) compared to those who are afraid of aging (14%).

Aside from physical beauty, women expressed that they feel more beautiful when they are being kind to others (33%), have confidence in themselves (26%) and spend time with people who care about them (26%).

“The data shows that women are prioritizing their health over physical beauty at all ages,” said Gale Bensussen, CEO of Doctor's Best. "Nearly 40% of women from the study use supplements for their health and beauty needs, which indicates that the idea of beauty and aging well is internally driven.”

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 American women was commissioned by Doctor's Best between April 24 and April 29, 2024. It was conducted by market research company Talker Research , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society (MRS ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).