Potential Of Azerbaijan Fascinates Me, Says Senior Vice President Of Cisco Company

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan leads the future of cybersecurity amid rising cyberattacks, Azernews reports, citing Adele Trombetta,senior vice president of Cisco company, as she telling at the IIINational Security Forum held in Baku.

Trombetta noted that the Azerbaijan develops thecountry at a high level in the field of cyber security and digital:“This is my first visit to Azerbaijan. The potential of thiscountry fascinates me.

To my mind, the cyber security of the future is precisely inAzerbaijan.”

The III National Cyber Security Forum dedicated to the "GreenWorld Solidarity Year" is being held in Baku.

The event was organized by the Association of CybersecurityOrganizations of Azerbaijan (ACOA) and the main partnership of"Azerconnect” Group.