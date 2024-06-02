Azerbaijani Boxer Qualified For Summer Olympic Games

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Dominguez won a license for theParis-2024 Summer Olympic Games, Azernews reports,citing the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.

Azerbaijan's world champion, fighting in the weight of 92 kg,formalized his qualification for the at the II WorldOlympic Qualifying held in Bangkok, the capital ofThailand.

He met Elkin Adilbek Uulu (Kyrgyzstan) in the 1/4 finals defeated his opponent with a score of 5:0 and advanced tothe semi-finals, and this victory gave our boxer the right toparticipate in Paris-2024.

As a result, our national team will be represented by 5 maleboxers in the French capital. Before Dominguez, Nijat Huseynov (51kg), Malik Hasanov (63.5 kg), Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg) andMahammad Abdullayev (+92 kg) qualified for the Paris Olympics.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26to August 11, 2024.

Paris will become the second city after London to host theSummer Olympics three times.

The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling,gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing,taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as thedebut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.