Tilapia Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Tilapia Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global tilapia market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

How Big is the Global Tilapia Market:

The

global tilapia market size reached US$ 8.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3% during 2024-2032.

Market Overview:

Tilapia is a popular freshwater fish native to the Nile River in Africa but is now farmed globally due to its robust nature and rapid growth rate. It's a cornerstone species in aquaculture, the third most important fish in fish farming after carp and salmon, due to its adaptability, mild flavor, and affordability. These qualities make tilapia a staple protein source in many cultures and an integral part of sustainable aquaculture practices. The fish is praised for its low mercury content and is a rich source of protein, vitamins, and minerals, including phosphorus, niacin, selenium, and vitamin B12. Tilapia's mild taste and firm texture make it extremely versatile in the culinary world and suitable for a variety of cooking methods, including grilling, baking, and frying.

Global Tilapia Market Trends:

The rising awareness of health and nutrition among consumers is driving the global market. Tilapia is rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals and is considered a healthier alternative to red meat due to its lower calorie and fat content. Moreover, the global shift towards protein-rich diets has further amplified tilapia's market presence. Its adaptability to various culinary traditions, ease of cooking, and ability to blend with numerous flavors make it a popular choice in diverse culinary cultures.

Additionally, the relatively low price of tilapia, compared to other seafood, makes it accessible to a broader consumer base, driving its consumption in both developed and emerging markets. Furthermore, the globalization of food supply chains has facilitated the widespread availability of tilapia, enabling its presence in various markets, and promoting its integration into global cuisine.

Breakup by Product:



Frozen Fillets

Whole Fish

Fresh Fillets Others



Breakup by Sector:



Institutional Retail



Breakup by Farmed Vs Wild Capture:



Farmed Wild Capture



Breakup by Species:



Nile Tilapia

Tilapias Nei

Blue Nile Tilapia

Mozambique Tilapia Others



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, along with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:



China

Indonesia

Egypt

Bangladesh

Philippines

Brazil

Thailand Others



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

