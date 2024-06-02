Bharat Ahlawat Says He's Very Sensitive Like His 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' Character

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Bharat Ahlawat, who plays Siddharth in the popular show 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa', has drawn parallels between himself and his character, saying that both are emotional and don't believe in giving up in a situation.

In upcoming episodes, viewers will witness a powerful display of Sid's unwavering love for Aashi, setting the stage for a dramatic and unforgettable love story. In order to prove his affection for Aashi, Bharat's character Sid decorates his room with her pictures, symbolising his enduring love and commitment to her.

Despite his sincere efforts, Aashi's actions show her denial of his love, leading to an emotional moment where she burns all the photos.

Talking about his character and the situation, Bharat said: "My character Siddharth is deeply in love with Aashi, and since meeting her, he has completely changed. Despite facing repeated rejection from Aashi, his vow to wait for her until eternity showcases the depth of his devotion."

He further mentioned, "Personally, I can relate to my character because even I am very emotional when it comes to love, and I don't believe in giving up either. Siddharth and Aashi's journey highlights the power of true love and the emotional turmoil that comes with it. I believe viewers will relate to Sid and the complex emotions at play."

'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' airs Monday to Saturday on Shemaroo Umang.