Project Qatar concludes 20th edition with record-breaking success

(MENAFN) Under the esteemed patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the 20th edition of Project Qatar, the nation's premier construction exhibition, drew to a close on a triumphant note. Spanning four days from May 27 to 30, 2024, the event, held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), garnered an impressive turnout of over 17,000 visitors. Organized with the steadfast support of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and in collaboration with the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), the exhibition featured a diverse showcase of 250 exhibitors, including 130 Qatari firms and 120 international companies representing 25 countries.



Reflecting on the success of the event, Haidar Mshaimesh, General Manager of IFP Qatar (International Fairs and Promotions), underscored the pivotal role of Project Qatar as a platform for industry players to spotlight their innovative products, services, and technologies. The exhibition facilitated invaluable networking opportunities, allowing industry leaders to engage, interact, and explore lucrative business prospects.



Mshaimesh emphasized the noteworthy presence of exhibitors offering cutting-edge solutions in green building, renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable construction practices, Industry 4.0 technologies, automation, Internet of Things (IoT), and digital manufacturing processes. The robust participation and enthusiastic response from exhibitors underscored the event's significance as a catalyst for forging partnerships and driving sustainable growth within the construction sector.



Moreover, Project Qatar continued its tradition of excellence by fostering an environment conducive to fruitful collaborations and serving as a springboard for innovative initiatives. In addition to the vibrant exhibition, the accompanying conference provided a platform for industry experts to convene, exchange insights, and showcase best practices in support of sustainable development. The event facilitated meaningful discussions and laid the groundwork for fostering enduring partnerships and driving collective progress towards achieving sustainable development goals.

