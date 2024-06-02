Jammu & Kashmir: Major Forest Fire Rages In Gangera Hills Watch

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A major forest fire is raging In the Gangera hills in Jammu & Kashmir's Udhampur district temperature rise, the region has been witnessing frequent forest fires video
According to a report by Times of India, officials from the forest department has issued an urgent appeal to the public, urging them to refrain from cooking meals within the forest areas.“We have been trying to control fire since morning. I can't tell the area this fire has covered. I appeal to people not to cook here in the forest as it is damaging our forest resources,” said Brahm Dutt Sharma, forest department block officer, as per the report updates to follow
