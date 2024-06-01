Press Release: Ariston Group Celebrates World Environment Day with Sustainable Initiatives

(MENAFN- The Revelation Consultancy DMCC) Riyadh 31st May 2024 - As the world commemorates World Environment Day, Ariston Group reaffirms its commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. Embarking on its ambitious 2030 vision, Ariston Group has made significant strides in aligning its operations with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set forth by the United Nations General Assembly. This effort is reflected across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Alberto Torner, Head of Ariston Group in the Middle East, Turkey, and Caucasus, stated, "The company's mission is to deliver high-quality heating and hot water solutions while prioritizing environmental protection. Ariston Middle East's commitment to innovation and sustainability is evident in projects leveraging heat pump technology and solar energy solutions to achieve outstanding results."

The 2023 annual report released in March 2024 reports on the progress the Group has made in this area. While the target is to save 100 million tons of CO2 emissions by 2030 - the Group’s centenary year, the company’s achievement up to 2023 has already reached savings of 26.5 m tons - all of which are due to renewable and high-efficiency products developed over years of R&D investment.

Smart Sustainable Comfort for a better future is one of the pillars of the Ariston Group’s strategy. Notably, the company avoided 26 million tons of CO2 emissions, an increase of 7 million tons compared to the 2020 base year. In the realm of renewable technologies, 49% of its revenues now come from these sources, a 4 percentage point rise from 2022, as compared to 51% from fossil fuel products. Additionally, 75% of its revenues are derived from H2-ready gas boilers, marking a 40 percentage point increase from 2022, with 20% of these boilers certified H2-ready, significantly contributing to gas boiler revenues in Europe. These achievements highlight Ariston Group's steadfast dedication to reducing environmental impact and leading the market in renewable and hydrogen-ready technologies. The company continues to push the boundaries of innovation and sustainability, ensuring a better future.

Ariston Middle East's endeavours in Saudi Arabia exemplify its dedication to sustainability, aligning with the country's Vision 2030 objectives. Leveraging over 40 years of experience in the region, Ariston Middle East is advancing solar power to complement energy usage for water heating solutions, contributing to Saudi Arabia's goals of increasing renewable energy production and reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

One of the very eminent projects accomplished was the Ministry of Interior office in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia which had a requirement of an advanced heating system to meet the hot water demand of its main building. Ariston Middle East installed a state-of-the-art solar forced system designed to supply 3,257 liters of hot water per day at 60°C, with a minimum solar contribution of 60% and an annual energy requirement of 59,354 kWh. This automated, thermoregulatory system covers 82.7% of the energy consumption, reducing CO2 emissions and gas consumption. The system contributes 51,290 kWh annually, avoiding 13,344 kg of CO2 emissions and saving 6,310 cubic meters of natural gas, highlighting Ariston's role in promoting sustainability and energy efficiency. These projects underscore Ariston's commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future in Saudi Arabia.

Ariston's innovative energy-saving technology has also been implemented in projects such as the Red Sea Ummahat Al Shaykh Islands, demonstrating the company's ability to tailor solutions to meet specific customer needs while promoting sustainable practices.

Ariston has installed energy-saving water heaters in various hospital projects in Saudi Arabia, significantly contributing to the Kingdom's healthcare infrastructure. At Al-Magrabi Specialized Hospital in Dammam, known for eye care, and King Abdullah Hospital in Bisha, which practices Nuclear Medicine, Ariston's ES Extra water heaters were installed to meet the hot water demands efficiently. These systems reduce energy consumption with their flexible configuration, quick recovery time, and double thermostats.

In alignment with the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz, Ariston remains dedicated to minimizing energy consumption and promoting sustainable living. As Prince Mohammed Bin Salman continues to champion sustainability through Vision 2030, Ariston Group is proud to be at the forefront of these initiatives, driving positive change in the Middle East and beyond.

"Looking ahead, I express optimism about Ariston's future in the region, particularly within the GCC. I commend the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its commitment to sustainability. We reaffirm Ariston's role as a corporate leader in spearheading sustainable initiatives and express gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to a cleaner, greener future" says Alberto Torner.



