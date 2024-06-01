               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decline In Global Markets


6/1/2024 8:09:02 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased by$1.03, or 1.35%, settling at $82.75, Azernews reports.

Azeri Light crude oil's price history showcases its volatilityand significance in global markets. On April 21, 2020, it reachedits lowest level at $15.81 per barrel, reflecting the tumultuousconditions experienced during the onset of the COVID-19pandemic.

Conversely, its highest price was recorded in July 2008, soaringto $149.66 per barrel amidst heightened global demand andgeopolitical tensions.

MENAFN01062024000195011045ID1108283888


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search