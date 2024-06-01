Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decline In Global Markets

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased by$1.03, or 1.35%, settling at $82.75, Azernews reports.
Azeri Light crude oil's price history showcases its volatilityand significance in global markets. On April 21, 2020, it reachedits lowest level at $15.81 per barrel, reflecting the tumultuousconditions experienced during the onset of the COVID-19pandemic.
Conversely, its highest price was recorded in July 2008, soaringto $149.66 per barrel amidst heightened global demand andgeopolitical tensions.
