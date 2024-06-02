Azerbaijan's Minister Of Health Meets Director General Of WHO

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Within the framework of the 77th session of the World HealthAssembly, a meeting was held between the head of the Azerbaijanidelegation, of Teymur Musayev and the DirectorGeneral of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Tedros AdhanomGhebreyesus, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, Teymur Musayev emphasized the importance ofclose cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World HealthOrganization and expressed his gratitude for the support providedby the WHO to Azerbaijan during the past period.

For his part, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highly appreciatedthe importance of cooperation with WHO by the President of theRepublic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The Director General of theWHO expressed confidence that the organization's joint projectswith Azerbaijan will be successfully implemented in the future.

Congratulating on the fact that our country will host the 29thsession of the Conference of the Parties to the UN FrameworkConvention on Climate Change (COP29), the WHO Director Generalexpressed his gratitude to the Government of Azerbaijan for theinvitation to participate in the prestigious event. Emphasizingthat Azerbaijan always organizes important international events atthe highest level, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that he islooking forward to his participation in COP29 to be held inNovember.

At the end, opinions were exchanged on other issues of mutualinterest.