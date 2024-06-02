Palestine Red Crescent discovers martyrs' bodies in Gaza after Israeli withdrawal

(MENAFN) The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has revealed the distressing discovery of a significant number of bodies of martyrs in the aftermath of the withdrawal of Israeli military vehicles from areas recently overrun in the northern region of the Gaza enclave. In a statement released on Friday, PRCS detailed the challenging circumstances faced by rescue personnel as they endeavored to retrieve the bodies amidst the rubble left behind by the conflict.



According to PRCS, civil defense personnel urgently require specialized equipment to facilitate the retrieval of bodies buried beneath the debris, underscoring the critical need for swift action to prevent further deterioration of the situation. The statement issued a stark warning that the inability to recover the bodies poses a heightened risk of disease outbreaks in the affected areas of northern Gaza, highlighting the urgent humanitarian imperative to address the unfolding crisis.



The withdrawal of Israeli forces from the northern Gaza region on Friday marked the conclusion of a 20-day military operation characterized by significant and unprecedented devastation, particularly in Jabalia camp and its surroundings. The extensive destruction wrought by the conflict has left communities reeling and grappling with the immense challenges of rebuilding and recovery in its aftermath.



Despite the pervasive destruction, tens of thousands of Palestinians have begun to return to Jabalia camp and its environs since the early hours of the morning, seeking to assess the damage to their homes and property. The mass return underscores the resilience and determination of Gaza's residents to reclaim and rebuild their lives in the face of adversity, even as they confront the daunting task of navigating the wreckage left in the wake of the conflict.

