Soldier Killed, 9 Others Injured In Mankulam Accident

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) A soldier of the Sri Lanka Army was killed and 9 others sustained injuries following an accident in Mankulam, in the North, Friday.

The Police said the accident involved a lorry and an army vehicle.

The lorry had crashed into the army vehicle which was transporting a group of soldiers.

The soldiers were admitted to hospital and one soldier succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The Police said the driver of the lorry was arrested over the accident. (Colombo Gazette)