Bulgarian President And His Spouse Visit National Gymnastics Arena In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, who is on anofficial visit to Azerbaijan, and his spouse Desislava Radevavisited the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov andDeputy Minister Mariana Vasileva briefed the Bulgarian Presidentand his spouse on the facilities at the Arena.

They highlighted that the National Gymnastics Arena has hostedseveral prestigious gymnastics events, including the 42nd WorldChess Olympiad in 2016, the 1st European Games in 2015, the 4thIslamic Solidarity Games in 2017, and the World Judo Championshipin 2018.

President Rumen Radev and First Lady Desislava Radeva enjoywatching gymnastics performances during their visit.

They also had the opportunity to meet with Bulgarian athletesand sports personalities engaged in Azerbaijan.

At the conclusion of the visit, mutual gifts were exchanged, anda commemorative photo was taken.