UK To Donate EUR 23M To Ukraine Energy Support Fund

That's according to the Ukrainian Energy Ministry press service , Ukrinform reports.

Funds from another grant set up by the United Kingdom will soon be transferred to the Fund's account. They will be aimed at procuring equipment to repair damaged energy infrastructure, strengthen physical protection, and provide backup power, including generators and distributed generation.

"I thank the UK Government for this critical support. The enemy continues to destroy the Ukrainian energy industry. The help of partners is extremely necessary for carrying out repairs, restoring damaged objects, and increasing maneuvering capacity ahead of the next heating season," said the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, German Galushchenko.

The latest grant complements the UK's previous contributions already amounting to EUR 50 million. The total amount of contributions to the Fund reached over EUR 433 million.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was set up in 2022 at the initiative of Energy Minister German Galushchenko and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson. This is a unique mechanism for consolidating aid from partners who intend to support Ukrainian energy companies in ensuring a stable power supply amid Russia's ongoing aggression.

It should also be noted that a few days ago, British Foreign Minister David Cameron and German Galushchenko met in Kyiv. During the meeting, the parties announced the start of the implementation of the first 13 innovative energy projects within the framework of the InnovateUkraine program. Funding for the relevant projects in the amount of GBP 16 million will be provided by the UK Government.