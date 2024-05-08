Turkish Police Detained 15 Suspects Over Links To Failed Coup

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ANKARA, May 9 (NNN-TRT) – Turkish police detained 15 suspects, over their alleged links to a network, accused of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016, according to the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Ankara, yesterday.

The police launched raids on Friday in the capital city, after prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for 16 suspects, believed to be members of the organisation, the office said in a statement.

Police operations are underway to capture the remaining suspect, the statement added.

The suspects are believed to be affiliated with the Gulen movement, a network allegedly led by the U.S.-based cleric, Fethullah Gulen, and blamed by the Turkish government for orchestrating the coup attempt on Jul 15, 2016, resulting in the deaths of at least 250 people.

Following the attempt, the government initiated a widespread crackdown on individuals suspected of having ties to the movement.– NNN-TRT