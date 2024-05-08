Perfect Corp. Unveils Unique 'Beautiful AI' Brand Solutions For Beauty, Skincare, And Fashion At Viva Technology 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Perfect Corp., the leading AI and AR beauty and fashion technology provider and developer of Beautiful AI solutions invites you to join them at Booth E55 at the Viva Technology show, Europe's biggest Startup and Tech event taking place May 22 - 25, 2024 to explore the innovative world of Beautiful AI.



A Newly Developed AI Assistant Framework 'PerfectGPT' Empowers A Wide Spectrum of AI Services for Brands

Developed to redefine industry standards, the all-new 'PerfectGPT' framework promises to enable the latest in AI technology to revolutionize the beauty, skincare, and fashion industries. The PerfectGPT tool brings specialized assistants to the virtual world, to solve major customer pain points through natural language interactions with a range of Beautiful AI solutions, including follows.



1. BeautyGPT, Perfect Corp.'s proprietarily trained AI Makeup Assistant is based on the large language model technology. It has been adapted to fit the unique needs of beauty lovers and makeup brands.



2. SkincareGPT is another AI assistant specialized in Skincare. The proprietary trained AI model has been adapted to fit the unique needs of the skincare industry. The solution implements the following tools to cater personalized needs for all skincare customers:



3. High-Definition Skin Analysis: Perfect Corp.'s award-winning AI Skin Analysis solution now offers skin scans in high definition (HD). This dermatologist-validated skin analysis solution now offers an improved user experience by delivering scans with higher accuracy and revealing more visual details in the scan results.



4. AI Makeup Transfer: This revolutionary technology is able to extract the makeup look from any reference image, and immediately transfer it to the photo of user's face with AR technology. Based on the transferred makeup look, the solution matches look colors with real-world cosmetics and offers a personalized recommendation on these specific brand products.



5. Skincare Pro with Virtual Aesthetic Feature: This update brings new capabilities to Skincare Pro, giving specialists the chance to show their customers the final results of any aesthetic treatments or non-surgical facial cosmetic procedures before committing to a decision.



"This unveiling represents a culmination of relentless dedication to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation," remarked Alice Chang, Founder & CEO of Perfect Corp. "We are thrilled to introduce the full suite of Beautiful AI technologies, which encapsulate our commitment to empowering businesses with transformative solutions."



As Viva Technology 2024 draws closer, the unveiling of this Beautiful AI suite marks the beginning of an exciting journey towards a future where technology transcends boundaries and unlocks infinite possibilities for businesses worldwide.

