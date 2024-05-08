Huawei Digital Power Showcases Innovative Solar Technologies at FusionSolar Day Oman

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Muscat, Oman, May 7, 2024: Huawei Digital Power Middle East and Central Asia showcased its cutting-edge solar technologies at the recently concluded FusionSolar Day Oman in Muscat. The event, held in partnership with Value Added Partner Solis Depot, brought together Omani government representatives, solar industry leaders, and energy experts to witness the launch of Huawei's innovative new solar products for residential and commercial applications.



Headlining the residential product launches was SmartGuard, an intelligent device that enables efficient on/off-grid switchover and load management. Huawei also unveiled the LUNA2000 energy storage solution, featuring an expanded capacity of 7kWh per module and enhanced 4-layer safety protection. Rounding out the residential line was the SUN2000 series of three-phase inverters, supporting unbalanced loads and 100% off-grid capabilities.



For commercial customers, Huawei introduced the powerhouse SUN2000-150K-MG0 string inverter, named the "Hexagon Warrior". With an industry-leading efficiency of 98.8%, long-term reliability, and 0.5-second rapid shutdown, this 150kW inverter is ideal for industries such as iron and steel, transportation, non-ferrous metals, textiles, cement, and others.



In addition, Huawei presented its smart microgrid solution, an integrated system combining energy storage and PV with smart control features, proactive safety measures, and optional medium voltage AC coupling via Huawei's smart transformer station. The system optimizes the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) through lower operating costs and increased energy yield.



Eng. Omar Abu Najm, Regional Sales & Distribution Manager, Digital Power Smart PV & ESS, Huawei Middle East & Central Asia (ME&CA), said, "Huawei Digital Power is dedicated to driving the renewable energy revolution through technological innovation. The advanced capabilities and enhanced efficiency of our new residential and commercial solar products will accelerate the adoption of clean energy across the region. We are proud of our partnerships with key stakeholders such as Solis Depot to accelerate energy transition in Oman and beyond."



Eng. Mohammad Alqadi, Regional Business Manager, Solis Depot MENA, said, “We are committed to shape a new, green and sustainable future in the Arab region, and we are working to achieve this by providing the Omani market with Huawei smart PV products dedicated to solar energy projects such as solar inverters and energy storage systems to contribute in achieving the ambitious sustainability goals of the sultanate’s Vision 2040.”



Solis Depot, a key Value-Added Partner and Certified Service Partner for Huawei, has successfully supplied around 15,000 solar projects across 14 countries in the MENA region, with a total capacity exceeding 500 megawatts.



The event concluded with awards recognizing outstanding partners who have contributed to Huawei's success in the Omani market. The companies that received recognition for their valuable contribution in the Omani market include International Gas Services LLC, Global Chemicals & Maintenance Systems LLC, Scan Electromechanical Contracting Co. LLC, Total Energies, Nafath Renewable Energy LLC, Nama Group, Petro Mark International, Authority for Public Services Regulation, Green Tech Energy & Water, Green Universe Enterprise, and Hussam Technology Company LLC.



Huawei Digital Power, with approximately 10,000 employees globally and 12 R&D centers, continues to pioneer digital power technologies to enable a greener and more sustainable future. By the end of 2023, their solutions had helped customers generate 997.9 billion kWh of green power, save 46.1 billion kWh of electricity, and reduce CO2 emissions by 495 million tons.







