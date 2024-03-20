Pre-Engineered Building Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





According to the latest study by IMARC Group, titled“ Pre-Engineered Building Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global pre-engineered building market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global pre-engineered building market size reached US$ 15.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 31.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during 2024-2032.

Pre-engineered buildings (PEBs) are a revolutionary construction solution that involves the fabrication of building components off-site, under controlled plant conditions, before assembling them at the final location. This construction methodology is distinguished by its speed of delivery, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility in design. PEBs are primarily manufactured from steel, with components including frames, columns, beams, and sheeting, all of which are engineered and manufactured to fit together perfectly. The design process of PEBs is streamlined and efficient, utilizing advanced software that integrates structural engineering, detailing, and fabrication constraints. This integration allows for precise customization to meet specific customer requirements, architectural aesthetics, and compliance with local building codes. The result is a building system that is significantly lighter in weight, requires less material and offers superior structural integrity compared to conventional construction methods.

Global Pre-Engineered Building Market Trends:

The increasing preference for these structures in various sectors, including industrial, commercial, and residential, is driving the global market. Pre-engineered buildings are designed by utilizing the best-suited inventory of raw materials available from all sources and manufacturing methods that can efficiently satisfy a wide range of structural and aesthetic design requirements. Moreover, the flexibility and adaptability of PEBs also contribute significantly to their growing market.

These structures are easily expandable, allowing for future extensions with minimal disruption. Their versatility makes them suitable for a wide range of applications, from small storage units to large manufacturing plants and even stylish commercial showrooms. The ability to customize designs to meet specific requirements while maintaining structural integrity and aesthetic appeal is a key market advantage.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Industry are Given Below:



BlueScope Steel

Era Infra

Everest Industries

Interarch Building Products

Jindal Buildsys

Kirby Building Systems

Lloyd Insulations

PEB Steel Buildings

Tiger Steel Engineering

Zamil Steel Nucor



Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by End-User:



Industrial Sector

Commercial Sector

Infrastructure Sector Residential Sector



Breakup by Product:



Concrete Structure

Steel Structure

Civil Structure Others



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



