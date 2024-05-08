Government Acquires More Than 10,000 Drones Worth UAH 1B Via Prozorro Market

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the full-scale war started, a total of 10.5 thousand drones have been acquired by the state via the Prozorro Market electronic catalog to meet the needs of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

The relevant statement was made by Professional Procurement [Profesiini Zakupivli] State Institution in a commentary to Ukrinform.

The above refers to such drones as FPV, DJI Mavic, DJI Air 2S, DJI Phantom, and others.

“The total value of drones acquired via the Prozorro Market is UAH 1 billion. At the same time, through a high level of competition, a total of UAH 65 million was saved on drone purchases,” the report states.

According to the agency, purchasing a drone via the Prozorro Market using public funds is as easy and quickly as buying any other product. The customer lists a request for quotation, and suppliers offer their prices. After that, the system automatically selects the one who offered the lowest price among the qualified suppliers. Finally, the agreement is signed, and the drones are supplied.

“The state is making every effort to meet the needs of our defenders as effectively as possible. That is why we are developing the Prozorro Market e-catalog. It creates new opportunities and allows you to quickly acquire the necessary goods. Conscious customers who value their time and resources choose the Prozorro Market for purchases. Especially where there are urgent needs. Hence, we will continue to develop the best procurement tools, so that our military have everything they need,” Ukrainian Economy Deputy Minister Nadiya Bihun noted.

Most frequently, drones are purchased via the Prozorro Market by united territorial communities and then handed over to military units. Overall, more than 180 customers have already acquired drones using this tool.

“The category of drones is one of the highest priorities for the team of Professional Procurement, as we understand how much they are needed on the front. The Prozorro Market e-catalog allows you to acquire unmanned aerial vehicles much faster than through open auctions. Also, thanks to a wide assortment and a high level of competition, customers save money,” Professional Procurement State Institution Director Yevhen Yakubovskyi explained.

A reminder that the Prozorro Market electronic catalog is similar to an online store for purchases using public funds. The consumer goods, including drones, are administered in the Prozorro Market by Professional Procurement State Institution.

Photo: Mykhailo Fedorov, Telegram