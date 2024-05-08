Big Increase In Iraqi Cement Production

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The General Company for Iraqi Cement , a subsidiary of the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, reported a 22-percent increase in production in the first quarter of the current year compared to the same period in 2023.

Director General Haider Hadi Ali stated the company produced 2,356,975 tons of cement across its plants in various provinces during this period.

Ali noted that some plants have reached their design capacities, while others are nearing these levels. The company's plants produce various types of cement, including ordinary, resistant, limestone, super, and non-standard cement for oil wells.

He added that all products are known for their high quality and adherence to local and international standards, supported by ongoing laboratory and field tests.

(Source: Ministry of Industry and Minerals)