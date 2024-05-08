Tunisian President, Bahraini FM Discussed Arab Summit, Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TUNIS, May 9 (NNN-TAP) – Tunisian President, Kais Saied, and visiting Bahraini Foreign Minister, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, discussed here yesterday, preparations for the upcoming Arab summit and bilateral ties.

The Tunisian Presidency said in a statement that, during the meeting, Saied and Al Zayani talked about key topics on the agenda of the Arab summit, which is scheduled for May 16, in the Bahraini capital, Manama.

Saied stressed Tunisia's readiness to continue contributing to the development of joint Arab action.

He praised the ties of brotherhood and cooperation between Tunisia and Bahrain, expressing his country's keenness to further consolidate and diversify the relations in several fields, and to overcome difficulties facing implementation of some Bahraini projects and investments in Tunisia, said the statement.

Saied also reiterated Tunisia's support for the Palestinian people's struggle, for the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state.

For his part, Al Zayani briefed the preparations for the upcoming Arab summit and the ongoing consultations at various levels, to formulate initiatives in several fields to serve common Arab interests and unify efforts to confront current challenges.– NNN-TAP

