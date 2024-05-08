Dubai: RTA Announces Reopening Date Of 4 Metro Stations Closed After Storm

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 12:48 PM

The four Dubai Metro stations that remain closed after heavy rains hit the emirate in mid-April will see normal operations restored by May 28.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said OnPassive, Equity, Mashreq, and Energy Metro stations would reopen after all maintenance and safety tests were completed to ensure they are“ready to operate at the highest standards and efficiency”.

On Wednesday (May 8), RTA announced metro services would return to normal soon, assuring,“(We are) keen to swiftly restore Dubai Metro services at the affected stations to their normal state, ensure the safety and security of passengers and assets, and deliver seamless transport services in line with the top international practices.

"These efforts are coordinated with Keolis and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the companies in charge of the operation and maintenance of the Dubai Metro," RTA added in a statement.

The authority said 150 buses will continue to serve passengers commuting between Business Bay to OnPassive, Mall of the Emirates, Mashreq, Equity, Dubai Internet City, and Al Khail Metro stations.

Other stations on the Red and Green Lines are fully operational.

Commuters get down at nearby stations and hop on public buses to reach their destinations. The RTA has earlier advised commuters to "avoid using the Metro during peak hours ". They also implemented crowd management procedures from 7am to 9.30am, and from 5pm until 8.30pm.

Heaviest rainfall

Dubai Metro was heavily impacted by the record-breaking rainstorm named 'Hadeer' that hit the entire UAE on April 16, when the country received its heaviest rainfall in a single day in 75 years.

Thunder rumbled and lightning streaked almost non-stop through the UAE skies from late Monday (April 15) night into Tuesday morning, and the unstable weather conditions continued to impact the country until Wednesday.

Transportation was at a standstill. Sheikh Zayed Road was congested for several hours and motorists were forced to get off from their vehicles and walk on arterial roads.

Cars were not only stuck in traffic but were also flooded. Intercity bus services were suspended in multiple emirates and Dubai Metro experienced several difficulties.

Buses were provided by authorities to stranded commuters and the RTA had to extend Metro operating hours until 3am Wednesday (April 17) to assist commuters.

Unprecedented disruption

Transport services remain impacted days after the unprecedented rain in the UAE. As reported by Khaleej Times, Dubai residents faced congestion on roads , particularly around business hubs and closed metro stations as they stepped out on Monday (April 22) – the first day of the week the record-breaking rainfall.

Traffic was slow on major roads and commuters were stranded. Because Onpassive, Equiti, Al Mashreq and Energy stations were closed, commuters were forced to seek alternative means of transport that came in short supply.

As operations remain affected, some stations witnessed massive crowding during peak hours . RTA volunteers, meanwhile, were deployed to assist commuters. RTA also urged commuters to "avoid using the Metro during peak hours" and plan their journeys according to the stations currently operational until all stations return to normal operations.

