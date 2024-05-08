Poland Scrambles Fighter Jets Amid Russian Strike On Ukraine Overnight Wed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Poland, F-16 fighter jets were deployed on a mission to ensure the safety of the country's airspace due to Russia's shelling of the territory of Ukraine.

That's according to the Operational Command of Poland's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"Polish and allied aircraft are on duty in the airspace of Poland, which can cause noise, especially in the south-eastern part of the country. Tonight, intensive activity of Russia's long-range aviation is being observed, connected with the launching missile strikes on targets on the territory of Ukraine. All the necessary protocols to ensure the safety of Polish airspace have been activated," the report reads.

Subsequently, the Operational Command informed that operations in the airspace of Poland have been suspended, and warplanes involved have returned to standard operational activities.

As reported, on the night of May 8, the Russian invaders launched a combined attack on Ukraine involving 55 missiles of various types and 21 attack drones. According to the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk, 59 incoming air targets were destroyed.

Over the course of several months, military aircraft, including two pairs of Polish and American F-16 fighter jets, were repeatedly put on alert in Poland.

The day before, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported that Polish F-16 fighter jets twice, on May 3 and 6, intercepted and escorted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft that was flying over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea without violating Polish airspace.