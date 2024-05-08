India Gives Artificial Jaipur Foot To 1000 Sri Lankans

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, May 8: A Camp to provide artificial limbs to 1000 Sri Lankan beneficiaries was jointly inaugurated on 07 May 2024 by the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka H.E Santosh Jha and Hon. Premitha Bandara Thennakoon, State Minister of Defence in the presence of Secretary Defence, Gen Kamal Gunaratne and Commander of the Sri Lankan Army, Lt Gen Vikum Liyanage at the Ranaviru Seva Authority premises in Gampaha district.

The Camp will be conducted roughly over a period of two months at two locations viz Colombo and Vavuniya, and will serve civilians and defence personnel from different regions of the country. The civilian beneficiaries have been identified with the support of All Ceylon Buddhist Congress.

The Camp is supported by the Government of India and is being conducted by an Indian NGO Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), which works for physical and socio-economic rehabilitation of the physically disabled. The Jaipur-based NGO, which was founded in 1975, is also the world's largest organisation for the differently abled in terms of fitment of artificial limbs and other related aids.

It may be recalled that, BMVSS had organised four such camps in Sri Lanka earlier – Vavuniya in March-April 2010; Jaffna in September 2011; and Colombo and Jaffna in Feb 2022. More than 3100 people had then benefitted from these camps with more than 2200 alone getting the 'Jaipur Foot'.

In his speech during the opening ceremony, the High Commissioner Jha reiterated India's deep and abiding commitment to the people of Sri Lanka. The Artificial Limb Fitment Camp exemplifies the persistent endeavour of the India-Sri Lanka partnership to deliver tangible impact on the lives of people.

