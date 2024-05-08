Dutch PM To Take Part In Global Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, to discuss the inaugural Peace Summit and further defense cooperation.

Zelensky reported this via X , Ukrinform reports.

The head of state informed Rutte about yet another Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, communities, and energy facilities.

"I thanked the Netherlands for its active efforts to find additional air defense systems for Ukraine, particularly for Kharkiv, which the Prime Minister personally visited and where we signed our bilateral security agreement. I also thanked the Netherlands for additional €1 billion in military aid for Ukraine," the president noted.

Kajsa, Minister of Defense of the Netherlands

The parties also "talked about further defense cooperation and the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland."

"Prime Minister Rutte confirmed his participation," Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Maria Pejcinovic-Buric will also take part in the Peace Summit.

Photo: Munich Security Conference