Gaza Truce Talks In Cairo Sees Progress, Some Points Remain Unsettled: Media

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, May 9 (NNN-MENA) – The negotiations held in Egypt for a truce between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip have seen“remarkable progress,” yet some points of disagreement remained unresolved, Egypt's Al-Qahera News TV channel reported, yesterday.

“The discussions continued from 10.00 a.m. (0700 GMT), amid remarkable agreement, yet some controversial points remained,” Al-Qahera quoted an unnamed high-ranking source as saying.

Egypt has been exerting“relentless efforts” to maintain the negotiation on track, stressing to all participating parties the danger of escalation and failure to adhere to the path.

Earlier in the day, Al-Qahera reported,“Egypt is ready to deal with all scenarios.”

On Tuesday, Egypt hosted delegations from Hamas, Israel, Qatar and the United States, with the aim of reaching a comprehensive truce in Gaza.

The Israeli army launched a military operation in Rafah on Monday night, where more than one million internally displaced Palestinians have sought refuge, since Israel's offensive began on Oct 7, last year.– NNN-MENA