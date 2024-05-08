Umerov, Syrskyi Report To Zelensky On Battlefield Situation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi have reported to President Volodymyr Zelensky on the situation at the front.

According to Ukrinform, the head of state stated this in his nightly video address .

"Today, there was a separate report by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and a report by the Commander-in-Chief. Our positions at the front, the physical protection of our people and communities, and the disruption of any attempts at Russian offensive are urgent priorities," he said.

As was reported earlier, 121 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines on Wednesday, with Ukrainian forces repelling most enemy attacks in the Avdiivka, Bakhmut, and Orikhiv sectors.

Russian forces carried out 59 missile strikes, 55 air strikes, and 84 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas.