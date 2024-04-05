Manuka Honey Market Report 2024, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Top Companies And Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled
“Manuka Honey
Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032,”
the global manuka honey market size reached US$ 714.9 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,165.5 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.58% during 2024-2032.
Manuka honey refers to a unique type of honey native to New Zealand, produced when bees pollinate the manuka bush, Leptospermum scoparium. Distinguished by its stronger, earthier taste compared to traditional honey, it contains methylglyoxal (MGO), which is believed to provide additional health benefits. Additionally, it is classified by its Unique Manuka Factor (UMF) rating, which measures its purity and quality. The higher the UMF rating, the greater the concentration of beneficial compounds. This honey offers several advantages, including antimicrobial properties, wound healing, and soothing sore throats, making it a culinary delight and also a sought-after natural remedy. Its diverse applications range from dietary supplements and skin care products to natural sweeteners, underlining its versatility and increasing appeal in health and wellness circles.
Top Companies in Manuka Honey Market:
Airborne Honey Ltd Apihealth NZ Ltd Arataki Honey, Comvita Egmont Honey Honey Australia Pty Ltd Manuka Honey USA LLC Nature's Way Products LLC Oha Honey and Wedderspoon
Manuka Honey Market Trends:
The global market is majorly driven by the rising consumer awareness of its health benefits and the accelerating demand for natural and organic wellness products. Along with this, the premiumization of Manuka honey, driven by its unique properties and limited supply, is also contributing to its market appeal, positioning it as a luxury item in the health food sector. Increasing research supporting its medicinal benefits has further bolstered consumer interest, expanding its application beyond food consumption to pharmaceuticals and personal care products. Therefore, this is significantly supporting the market. In addition, the expansion of distribution channels, including online retail, is making Manuka honey more accessible to a global audience, enhancing its market penetration. Furthermore, the growing health-conscious consumer base and the product's unique value proposition is creating a positive market outlook.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
UMF5+ UMF10+ UMF15+ UMF20+
Breakup by Nature:
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Stores Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
