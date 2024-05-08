Munich Airport Terminal Temporarily Evacuated Over Security Incident

(MENAFN- IANS) Munich, May 9 (IANS/DPA) Terminal 1 at Munich Airport in southern Germany was temporarily evacuated early on Wednesday evening due to a security incident.

At around 4:30 p.m. (1430 GMT), a person entered the security area from the public area of the airport, a spokesman for the Federal Police said. A search was launched for the person.

Whenever a person enters the security area unchecked, the terminal building has to be evacuated. The building is then searched and then reopened.

In the end, the wanted person was not found.

The lockdown was lifted again after around two and a half hours, the police spokesman said.

According to Germany's Federal Police, the operation affected almost 2,000 people as the building is less busy in the evenings. However, there were some delays.