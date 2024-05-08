Enemy Transports Killed And Wounded From Kherson Region To Dzhankoi - Guerrillas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian guerrillas have recorded the mass transportation of wounded Russian soldiers from the left bank of the occupied Kherson region to the temporarily occupied Dzhankoi.

The Atesh guerrilla movement reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Russian troops continue to arrive in Dzhankoi. Every day, Atesh agents record the arrival of new trains with replenishment. An interesting fact is that we also notice mass transportation of wounded and killed from the left bank of the occupied Kherson region at the station,” the statement said.

It is noted that the Russian military leadership continues to send mobilized soldiers to the front, where the Ukrainian Defense Forces“will meet them and expand the statistics of losses of the Russian army.”

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the guerrillas recorded the arrival of the Russian military from the eastern district of Dzhankoi.