Return of the Persian Masked Rapper with New Music 'Manam Poirot

(MENAFNEditorial) Masked, a rapper whose identity remains undisclosed and has gained fame by always wearing a mask, returns to the scene after a year. He began his career in 2020 and has released seven tracks to date.



After a year since the release of his last track, "Rahe Pish," featuring Mtinora, Masked makes a comeback with the announcement of his new single, "Manam Poirot." This return marks a resurgence in the Persian rap scene and signifies a continuation of his artistic journey. As stated previously, this track, like his previous releases, is a single track.



Fans are delighted and thankful for Masked's return and eagerly anticipate his new music. Hopefully, this comeback will mark a new and successful chapter for him, contributing to the ongoing progress



