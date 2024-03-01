DFI's Qumra 10Th Edition Begins Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Kicking off today, March 1 until 6, the 10th edition of Qumra by Doha Film Institute (DFI) sets out on its mission to nurture and inspire filmmakers from Qatar and across the globe.

This initiative aims to offer mentorship, guidance, and hands-on development opportunities for aspiring and established filmmakers alike. The public programme encompasses Master Classes conducted by renowned filmmakers and a curated selection of feature films supported by the Doha Film Institute, showcasing the best of regional and international cinema.

Under the banner of Qumra Screening, DFI will present eight remarkable feature-length films from the region and beyond. These cinematic gems, including titles like "Bye Bye Tiberias," "Deserts," and "The Mother of All Lies," will grace the screens of the Museum of Islamic Art Auditorium.



DFI CEO, Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, expressed enthusiasm for the Qumra Screenings, emphasising their significance in introducing audiences to compelling works of world cinema. She praised this year's selection of films, highlighting the Institute's commitment to nurturing independent voices in cinema and fostering emerging talents from the Middle East and beyond.

Thirteen homegrown projects have been selected for mentoring and support during this year's Qumra edition, with a majority of them originating from Qatar.

Furthermore, over 40 projects spanning feature narratives, documentaries, shorts, and series by first- and second-time filmmakers from 20 countries will partake in mentorship and networking activities both in-person and online. They will receive invaluable guidance from known figures in world cinema, including Qumra Masters Toni Colette, Leos Carax, Claire Denis, and others.

Alremaihi reiterated DFI's pride in showcasing Qatari talent at Qumra, citing it as a testament to the nation's flourishing creative landscape. She expressed confidence in the unique voices of Qatari filmmakers, shaped by the nation's cultural and social influences, resonating on the global cinematic stage.

Additionally, DFI announced the availability of a limited number of Qumra Passes for the public, offering access to all Master Classes and Qumra Screenings in Doha on a first-come, first-serve basis. Individual tickets to screenings and Master Classes can also be purchased online.