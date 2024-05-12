Dubai Launches Long-Term Visa For E-Gamers Age Requirement, Procedure Explained

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 12 May 2024, 12:47 PM
Last updated: Sun 12 May 2024, 8:33 PM
Editor's note: This story has been removed at the request of Dubai Culture. It will be updated later this week, once further information is available.
Meanwhile, check out our other visa guides:
UAE: How can employee switch to Golden Visa through property investment in Dubai?
UAE: 6 types of non-work residency visas available for expats
Retirement visa in Dubai: Cost, eligibility; all you need to know
UAE: 4 residency visa options for students; cost, process explained
UAE: How to apply for Canadian visit visa; forms, appointments, explained
Dubai: How to apply for Golden Visa as a student; process explained
1 visa, 6 countries: Unified GCC entry permit to boost business-leisure travel
MENAFN12052024000049011007ID1108203496
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.