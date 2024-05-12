Svitolina Makes It To 1/8 Finals Of WTA 1000 Tournament In Rome

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defeated neutral Kalinska.
Ukraine's top-ranked Elina Svitolina (WTA 19) defeated neutral Anna Kalinska (WTA 26) 6-3, 6-3 in the third round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome, Ukrinform reports. Read also:
The match lasted 1 hour and 14 minutes. Svitolina served 2 times, made 1 double fault and used 4/9 breakpoints.
It was the first meeting of the tennis players.
In the 1/8 finals of the competition, Svitolina will play against second seed Arina Sobolenko, who previously defeated Dania Yastremska.
