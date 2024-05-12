Kharibulbul Music Festival In Shusha Turns Second Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The VII International Music Festival "Kharibulbul" organized bythe Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture continuedon May 12 in Shusha.

Azernews reports that today began with aconcert by "Almazyood" from the United Arab Emirates and "Tizwit"from Morocco in front of Khan's daughter Natavan's Palace.

It should be noted that the countries represented by thecultural and artistic figures performing at this year's festivalwere not chosen randomly. Performers and creative collectives arerepresentatives of ICESCO member countries. Thus, the city ofShusha has been declared the "cultural capital of the Islamicworld" for 2024.

On May 12, an exhibition called "Garabagname" was opened as partof the VII International Music Festival "Kharibulbul". The works of23 artists reflecting the history, rich culture, and everyday lifeof Karabakh, especially the history and architecture of Shusha,were displayed at the exhibition at the Creative Center.

The program in Shusha ended with a musical celebration in theCdir plain - concerts by Aboubakar Silla (Guinea), Abbas Kosimov(Uzbekistan), and the "Natig" rhythm group (Azerbaijan).

The festival will end tomorrow with concert programs inLachin.

