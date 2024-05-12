More Than 4,500 Residents Evacuated From Three Districts Of Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, more than 4,500 residents have been evacuated from the border settlements of the Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, and Kharkiv districts.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports this, according to Ukrinform.

“The evacuation of residents of settlements whose lives and health are threatened by constant shelling by the occupiers has been going on for more than two days. This work is being carried out under the leadership of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the National Police and the State Emergency Service in cooperation with local executive and self-government authorities, and volunteers,” the statement reads.

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers, police, and representatives of local communities continue to inform the population about the need to evacuate from the border settlements and then accompany them to intermediate evacuation centers, where psychologists are constantly working on the ground.

“As of now, more than 4,500 residents have been evacuated from the border settlements of the Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, and Kharkiv districts of the region,” the SES noted.

As reported, on the morning of May 12, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that more than 4,000 people had already been evacuated from the settlements of the Kharkiv region where the fighting had intensified.