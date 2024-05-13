Let's All Do Our Duty, Strengthen Democracy: PM Modi To Voters

With assembly polls also being held in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha alongside the Lok Sabha elections across the country, Modi appealed to voters to turn up at polling booths in record numbers.

In the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 96 seats across 10 states and Union Territories are going to the polls, he noted.

He said on X,“I am sure people in these constituencies will vote in large numbers and the young voters as well as women voters will power this surge in voting. Come, let's all do our duty and strengthen our democracy!”

He added in another post,“Urging the people of Andhra Pradesh, especially first time voters, to vote in record numbers in the Assembly Elections. May these polls further enhance our democratic spirit.”

He told Odisha voters,“Your vote is your voice' let it be heard loudly and clearly.”

While the three phases of the polls have so far seen less turnout in percentage terms than in 2019, the gap with the previous elections has steadily narrowed amid efforts by the Election Commission to boost polling.

