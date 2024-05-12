IBC, Elsewedy Electric Announce Partnership To Localise Grain Silos Industry In Egypt

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's International Beverages Consultancy Group (IBC) and Egyptian Elsewedy Electric, in cooperation with the Swiss company Buhler, announced building a strategic alliance to localise Egypt's grain silos industry.

The cooperation aims to bolster food security and foster sustainable growth in Egypt, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The agreement was attended by key representatives including Chief Services and Sales Officer at Buhler Group Samuel Schar, IBC CEO Akram Khreis, and Elsewedy Electric CEO Ahmed Elsewedy.

Khreis highlighted the pivotal role of the partnership in enhancing the efficiency and flexibility of grain storage and management systems, ultimately contributing to Egypt's agricultural sustainability and ensuring food security for future generations.

Schar affirmed the transformative potential of the cooperation particularly in driving technological advancement across Africa, leveraging IBC's extensive experience on the continent.

Elsewedy emphasised the significance of localising the grain silo industry to fortify Egypt's manufacturing capabilities and regional food security endeavours.

IBC specialises in providing integrated energy solutions, infrastructure, and digital innovation services internationally with a focus on food processing, beverage manufacturing and food security initiatives, and has successfully delivered more than 500 projects across 180 sites in 63 countries.