Azerbaijani Gymnasts Gain 4 Medals In World Cup In Burgas

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani national team in acrobatic gymnastics performedsuccessfully at the World Cup held in Burgas, Bulgaria.

According to Azernews, the team finished the competition with 4medals.

The mixed doubles of Agasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli and thetrio of Zahra Rashidova, Anahita Bashiri and Nazrin Zeyniyeva wonthe gold prize.

The pair of Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov, Riad Safarov, aswell as the quartet of Abdulla Al-Mashaikhi, Seymur Jafarov, andSeyidli Rasul, took second place in the World Cup.