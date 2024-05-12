Air Raid Alert Goes Off In Several Regions Of Ukraine Overnight Sunday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An air raid alert was declared in a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of the enemy launching ballistic missiles at the country from the eastern direction.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
"Attention! A ballistic missile threat from the east!" the alert read. Read also:
Enemy's Energy Terror and Ukrainian Responses: Facts, Prospects and Forecasts
An air raid alert was declared for Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions. Earlier, the alert went off across Kharkiv region.
MENAFN12052024000193011044ID1108202002
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.