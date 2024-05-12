Air Raid Alert Goes Off In Several Regions Of Ukraine Overnight Sunday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An air raid alert was declared in a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of the enemy launching ballistic missiles at the country from the eastern direction.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"Attention! A ballistic missile threat from the east!" the alert read.

An air raid alert was declared for Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions. Earlier, the alert went off across Kharkiv region.