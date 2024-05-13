Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian IFV, MT-LB In Kupiansk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards from the Revenge Brigade have destroyed a Russian MT-LB multipurpose tracked armored vehicle and an amphibious infantry fighting vehicle on the Kupiansk axis.

The Third Border Detachment named after Hero of Ukraine Colonel Yevhenii Pikus announced this on Facebook and published a corresponding video, according to Ukrinform.

"During aerial reconnaissance, the border guards of the main operative and investigative department 'Luhansk' discovered several pieces of enemy equipment disguised in caponiers. Information about their location was passed on to the strike groups of the UAV unit 'Aut nos aut nullus! - Either us or no one!'," the post reads.

The crew of the Heavy Shot bomber destroyed the enemy armored vehicles.