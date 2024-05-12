Al-Sisi Inaugurates Restored Sayyida Zainab Mosque, Reveals Plan To Develop Historic Mosques

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi inaugurated the Sayyida Zainab Mosque on Sunday following its restoration and rehabilitation. The ceremony was attended by several political leaders and religious figures, including Sultan Mufaddal Saifuddin of the Dawoodi Bohra community in India.

During his speech, Al-Sisi announced a comprehensive plan to develop mosques associated with the“Ahl Al Bayt (Prophet's family) companions, and the righteous.”

He referenced a recent presentation outlining plans for the development of Al-Rifai Mosque, Sultan Hassan Mosque, Al-Mawardi Mosque, and others. The president emphasized the need to compensate owners of houses located near these mosques to facilitate their restoration.

Al-Sisi highlighted Egypt's significance as a place of refuge for the Prophet's family, stating,“When they were looking for safety, peace, and a reception befitting them, their destination was Egypt, and they found in Egypt the security and safety they sought.”

Sultan Mufaddal Saifuddin expressed gratitude to the Egyptian government for the opportunity to develop the Sayyida Zainab Mosque, acknowledging its significance to Muslims worldwide, particularly in Egypt. He emphasized Sayyida Zainab's virtues and her choice of Egypt as her residence.

The Dawoodi Bohras, who have a long-standing relationship with Egypt dating back to the 1960s, have partnered with the Egyptian government on numerous restoration projects in Islamic Cairo. Their contributions include the Al-Aqmar Mosque, where they replaced the mihrab and reconstructed part of the facade, and the Al-Hakim Mosque, which they helped revive during the era of President Anwar Sadat.

The Bohras also undertook a comprehensive renovation of the Al-Hussein Mosque, inaugurated by President El-Sisi in 2022, and the Al-Guyushi Mosque, the oldest Fatimid mosque in Egypt. Additionally, they have been involved in the restoration of the Sayyida Nafisa shrine, including a complete renovation of the mausoleum.

These restoration efforts reflect the Dawoodi Bohras' commitment to preserving the rich Islamic heritage of Egypt, particularly the legacy of the Fatimid dynasty, with which they share a Shia Islamic tradition.